Extra coronavirus funding available for north-east organisations

A multi-million pound funding package has been made available to help coastal businesses – including those in the north-east – ease coronavirus pressures.

The Scottish Government has announced coastal firms and third-sector organisations affected by the Covid-19 pandemic can now benefit from a £7.2 million Scottish Crown Estate Fund.

The money would normally be used for projects delivering benefits in coastal communities.

Scottish Government environment and climate change secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Given the unprecedented pressures which businesses are currently facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are doing everything we can to support them.

“By widening the remit for the use of Scottish Crown Estate revenues we are enabling local authorities to directly support local coastal businesses, including third sector organisations, facing the full force of this economic shock.

“Following discussions with COSLA we have written to local authorities to encourage them to look at ways they can use these funds, where required, to help hard-pressed businesses and organisations to get through this challenging period.”

Councillor Steven Heddle, COSLA’S environment and economy spokesperson, said: “This letter is a timely reminder that councils play a key role in supporting local businesses and their coastal communities, especially in these exceptionally challenging times, and that there is scope for funding from Crown Estate net revenues to contribute to this.

“I also welcome the Scottish Government’s intention to ensure that the next tranche of funding is distributed as swiftly as possible to local authorities this year as joint work progresses on the longer-term review to develop an appropriate approach for the future distribution methodology.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: