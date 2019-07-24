Extra Aberdeen trains for Liverpool v Napoli clash in Edinburgh

Extra carriages will be put on for football fans travelling from Aberdeen to watch Liverpool play in Edinburgh.

Last year’s Champions League winners will take on Napoli at Murrayfield on Sunday.

ScotRail has confirmed they will be putting on extra seats on key routes to and from the city.

Fans heading to the game are advised to allow extra time for travel, as queuing systems may be in place before the match and at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Extra train staff will also be on hand to help customers.

And, as with most large events, alcohol bans will be in force.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “Friendly or not, this is set to be great match and we’re looking forward to playing our part.

“We’ll be using every available train to make the day run smoothly, with more seats on key services in and out of Edinburgh.

“If you’re going to match, please plan ahead and allow more time for travel as trains will be busy. Buying your tickets in advance will reduce your need to queue.”

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2JLnyqn