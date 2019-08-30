Extinction Rebellion to host climate change festival in Aberdeen

A festival which has been organised to educate north-east residents on climate change will take place this weekend.

Extinction Rebellion will host the Rebel Rising event on Sunday.

Aberdeen is one of nine locations planned for the festival.

There will be arts and crafts and family-friendly activities such as storytelling and banner-making on the day, along with talks, performance poetry, live music and an electro DJ.

The event will be held at Aberdeen Arts Centre and the Anatomy Rooms between 10am and 11pm.

Scott Herrett, Extinction Rebellion Aberdeen, said: “At the Rebel Rising Festival, Extinction Rebellion, along with others, will be telling the truth about what carrying on with ‘business as usual’ will mean for life in Scotland and all around the world, where many people are already suffering the devastating effects of climate breakdown.”