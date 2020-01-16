Extinction Rebellion protestors bring climate change campaign to Aberdeen

Members of Extinction Rebellion “blockaded” an oil giant’s base during a day of protests in the city.

Protesters from the group’s Scotland branch arrived at Shell’s premises in Tullos

at around 6.30am yesterday.

The activists secured the entrances to the car park with lock-on equipment and the main gate with Extinction Rebellion’s purple boat, named Amal Gous.

Police were called to the scene of the climate protest and advised road users to avoid the area while directing traffic.

Andrew Heath, 40, who is training to be an organic food grower, travelled from Forres to take part.

He said: “Fossil fuels are causing us an awful lot of problems. The best example, one that we’re all aware of, is the bushfire crisis in Australia which is irreparably changing the lives of millions of people and damaging the wildlife too.

“We’re here to protest against the effect companies like Shell are having in manipulating our Government and our society, and preventing us from making the changes that are going to give us a future.

“The way things are going at the moment, we simply won’t have one.”

Extinction Rebellion recently sparked controversy after members climbed onto a busy tube train in London during rush hour. The group’s protests in the past have led to thousands of arrests.

Andrew said: “We agree our protests are disruptive and we’re not particularly pleased about that. We apologise to the people who are affected but there are simply no other options left.”

Neil Rothnie, a retired North Sea oil worker, said: “I’ve worked in the oil industry my entire life and I have always been concerned about the climate.

“I started protesting when Extinction Rebellion was first set up. I began to realise the extreme nature of the problem. We’re going to crash and burn.”

A Shell spokeswoman said the company agreed urgent action was needed on climate change.

She said: “The heightened awareness of climate change that we have seen over recent months is a good thing. As a company, we agree that urgent action is needed.

“What will really accelerate change is effective policy, investment in technology innovation and deployment and changing customer behaviour.

“As we move to a lower-carbon future, we are committed to playing our part, by addressing our own emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs – because we all have a role to play.”

Industry body Oil and Gas UK hit out at the group, with stakeholder and communications director Gareth Wynn saying: “Climate change will be solved by practical actions not conspiracy theories and stunts.

“It’s disappointing that this group is choosing to disrupt the normal working day of people in this industry, causing alarm rather than engage in meaningful discussion with key decision makers.

“This industry, through our Roadmap 2035, is committed to delivering an inclusive, fair and sustainable transition to a low carbon and diverse energy mix.

“Again, we welcome those who are willing to take part in meaningful and solutions-focused discussions.

“Our industry is packed full of people with the engineering and environmental knowledge and skills to play a key part in reducing emissions and we are already taking action.”

Later in the day the group were protesting outside Union Square.

The group’s Red Rebel Brigade joined together to make a visual impact. The activist troupe takes inspiration from a slow-motion mime show and is used to raise awareness for the global climate crisis.

The red-robed protesters held hands as they walked down Guild Street towards the Trinity Centre.

Onlookers stopped to take photographs and were handed leaflets with Burn In Shell printed on the front.

Peter Egan, 24, travelled from Ballindalloch for the protests.

He said: “Shell came out and rolled out a load of food for us. We had plenty and we didn’t need the extra, so instead we decided to drive it to a local Aberdeen homeless shelter so the people there could have something nice to eat.”

He added: “It’s a big oil and gas area here. There are lots of jobs that depend on oil and gas and that’s a hurdle we have to manage.

“Industries can change and Aberdeen would be a perfect spot for production and potentially installation of offshore windfarms and that would be a great way of providing sustainable energy for Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

After marching through the Trinity Centre, they walked towards and through the

Bon Accord centre, posing for photographs at the rainbow steps before ending their protest at Marischal Square.