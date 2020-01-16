Extinction Rebellion protestors bring climate change campaign to Aberdeen city centre

Extinction Rebellion activists were protesting on the streets of Aberdeen today to demand action over climate change.

The group began the day blockading Shell’s headquarters in Aberdeen with staff turned away from their work building and motorists asked by police to avoid the area.

According to protesters, they were met with mixed reactions, and faced with disappointed employees at the energy firm.

Oil and Gas UK hit out at the group for disrupting “the normal working day of people in this industry, causing alarm rather than engage in meaningful discussion” adding the issue will only be solved by “practical actions not conspiracy theories and stunts”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Protesters from the group joined with the Red Rebel Brigade this afternoon in Aberdeen city centre.

The activist troupe takes inspiration from a slow motion mime show called Blanco, and is used to raise awareness for the global climate crisis.

The red-robed protesters held hands as they walked slowly down Guild Street towards the Trinity Centre.

Onlookers stopped to take photographs, and were handed leaflets with “Burn in Shell” printed on the front.

After marching through the Trinity Centre, they walked through the Bon Accord Centre, posing for photographs at the rainbow steps, before ending their protest at Marischal Square.