Extinction Rebellion group puts up climate change protest banners in Aberdeen

Climate change activists have posted banners in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

The posters, including one outside Marischal College and another on the roof of the St Nicholas Centre, werecreated by activists working with Extinction Rebellion.

A poster outside Aberdeen City Council’s headquarters on Broad Street shows an image of an hourglass which seems to contain oil with the message “Business as usual is killing us all”.

And the one on the roof of St Nicholas Centre simply says “Legacy?” with the same hourglass imagery, instead with a young girl holding a teddy inside the bottom half.

Both images are marked with the Extinction Rebellion logo.

Chalk graffiti has also been scrawled in the area calling for people to join the group.

The group made headlines last month following a series of climate change protests which brought part of London to a standstill.

Extinction Rebellion is calling for people to rally under the banner of “international non-violent rebellion against the world’s governments for criminal inaction on the ecological crisis”.