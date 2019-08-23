Extinction Rebellion plan climate change demonstration Offshore Europe

A climate change activist group will hold a protest at Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe conference.

Extinction Rebellion will carry out a demonstration called Rig Rebellion as part of its demands for an end to the oil and gas industry.

The event, which is planned for September 3, will take place at the P&J Live arena where thousands of people will be visiting for its first major conference.

A statement from the campaign group said: “On September 3, we will come together to demand an end to the oil and gas industry.

“More than 36,000 attendees from the world’s leading oil and gas companies are expected to come to Aberdeen to network and learn about the industry’s newest developments.

“But there is no clean way of extracting oil.

“This is an emergency. Let’s act like it.

“We have no time to waste.

“We need radical change now.”

The event is scheduled to take place between 11am and 2pm.

More details, including the location where participants will meet, are expected to be released in the coming days online.