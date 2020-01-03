Extensive searches for missing Aberdeen man with public asked not to approach him

Officers have said “considerable and extensive searches” are being carried out to find a missing Aberdeen man who the public have been warned not to approach.

John Andrew Middleton was last seen in the Victoria Road area of Torry on Friday, December 27 at around 4.30pm.

The 21-year-old is white, 5ft 10 in tall with short dark brown hair, green eyes and he speaks with a Scottish accent.

A statement released by police said: “Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Middleton however Police Scotland would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him.

“Anyone with information or sightings should contact Police Scotland immediately on 101.”