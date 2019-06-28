Extension to hours at Aberdeen rooftop bar rejected

Plans to extend the opening hours of a rooftop terrace at an Aberdeen bar have been rejected amid fears it would have a “negative impact” on nearby residents.

Soju Bar and Diner, on Carden Place, Aberdeen, lodged an application with the local authority to extend the time it could open.

Customers can currently use the area between 6pm and 11pm through the week. It is open from noon to 11pm at weekends and Soju bosses wanted these hours to apply to the rest of the week.

Planning officers had recommended that councillors refuse the proposals due to residents and neighbouring offices complaining about the noise disturbance from the outdoor seating area.

And councillors on the city’s planning committee unanimously voted against the application when they met yesterday.

The officer’s report noted the owners of Soju showed “blatant disregard” after hosting a “Sunday all-day party” in March on the roof terrace.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart, who represents the area, said: “I am pleased with the decision made today.

“Opening from noon to 11pm on Friday would have a huge negative impact on the quality of people’s lives.

“I know police are very concerned with the number of bars on the junction of Holburn Street and Albyn and it is very intense – it’s far too many and it’s a concern most certainly raised several times in the community council meetings.

“They have concerns there are too many hours of sitting outside and drinking.”

The Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council also strongly objected to the proposal in September 2018.

Councillor Martin Greig also welcomed the decision.

He said: “I am pleased the planning committee has refused to allow Soju to extend the hours of use of its external terrace.

“I sit on the committee and we agreed unanimously with the official recommendation – which was to refuse permission.

“The terrace has a history of causing noise nuisance for neighbouring offices and residents. The noise can be loud and raucous.

“Businesses and residents all complained against the proposal to extend the hours of use.

“This was a clear case of an unwanted change that would have been harmful to the quality of life of the area.”

Soju was contacted for comment.