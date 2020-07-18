Extension plans for Aberdeen hotel approved

Plans to extend an Aberdeen hotel have been given the green light by council officials.

It is the second time the Marriott Hotel in Dyce has applied for planning permission to extend the hotel by a further 147 bedrooms, after the expansion was first approved in 2017.

However, it expired before any work was carried out, resulting in a further application being made in December last year.

Marriott International said that no development had yet been carried out due to poor trading conditions in Aberdeen.

The proposals, submitted by Turley on behalf of Marriott International for the Courtyard hotel on Argyll Way near to Aberdeen International Airport, will be created within the existing hotel site.

The hotel currently has 197 bedrooms, and is set over six storeys. Surrounded by other similar premises, it is close to a Premier Inn, Moxy Hotel and Speedbird Inn Hotel.

Under the plans, the extension will hold 147 bedrooms an additional front of house and back of house areas.

The majority of the rooms would be accommodated within a new six-storey wing which would be positioned at the southern end of the hotel site, on an existing car park and landscaping area.

The car park will be rearranged to provide 129 spaces, including seven accessible spaces, one coach bay and four motorcycle spaces.

Covered staff cycle parking will also be provided adjacent to the service yard.

A statement from Turley on behalf of Marriott International said: “Planning permission was granted on 17 March 2017. However, the development has not yet commenced due to the poor hotel trading conditions across Aberdeen.

“These poor trading conditions have made it hard to justify the development of the additional bedrooms on the site over the past three years. In order to ensure that the permission does not lapse, the applicant requested that the permission was renewed. This will allow sufficient time for the applicant to implement the development.”

Planners approved the proposals this week.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council said: “The expansion of existing hotel accommodation is considered acceptable in principle at Aberdeen International Airport.

“The layout, design and appearance of the proposed extension are considered acceptable and consistent with Policy D1 (Quality Placemaking by Design) and Policy D2 (Landscape).

“The development would not have any adverse impact upon neighbouring uses or the environment. Financial contributions towards a cumulative fund to provide significant road infrastructure improvements in the Dyce and A96 area are secured through a legal agreement.”