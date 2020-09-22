Extension plans approved for Aberdeen care home

Plans to extend an Aberdeen care home have been approved by the council.

Owners Pepperwood Care applied for permission to build the one and a half storey extension in May.

The new section of the facility would include a day room for residents as well as two extra bedrooms on the first floor.

A report by local authority planning chiefs said while a “small number of trees” would be lost as a result of the project although it does not “adversely harm” the surrounding area.

It said: “Overall, in principle, the proposed development is considered acceptable as it would merely seek to extend an existing use and would have no bearing on the principal retail function of Peterculter neighbourhood centre.

“Furthermore, the proposed form and detailed design of the extension is considered sufficiently complementary to the existing building without adversely harming the level of residential amenity currently enjoyed by neighbouring residential properties.

“Whilst the projection of the extension would give rise to a loss of a small number of trees, this is not considered to adversely harm the character and amenity of the streetscape on School Road.

“Finally, the proposed development is not considered to give rise to any undue adverse road safety impact as a result of an increased provision in parking on site. Taking all these considerations into account, the proposal is considered compliant with all relevant policies in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017.”