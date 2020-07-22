Extension planned for Aberdeen care home

The owners of an Aberdeen care home plan to extend the facility with two new bedrooms created.

Persley Castle Care Home off Mugiemoss Road, which is operated by Renaissance Care, has applied for planning permission to create the two new en-suite rooms.

If approved, the single-storey extension will also see minor internal alterations take place, including a small store created in the hallway and reconfiguring the existing separate bath and shower rooms to form one “more functional assisted bathroom.”

A pre-application for the proposed extension was previously submitted and recommended for approval.

Agents for the application Davidson Baxter Partnership Ltd said the plans would allow the care home to remain viable to run in the future.

Built in the 18th Century, the home was originally a dormitory for calico printing apprentices at the nearby Woodside Works, and is B-listed.

Persley Castle Care Home currently has 38 bedrooms, and is split over two levels at the front of the property, and over three to the rear portion.

A single storey lounge extension was also previously constructed to the back of the building. Another extension for the lounge space was approved in 2017 to form a new sunroom but construction has not yet begun.

A statement from the agents said: “The proposed extension is located so as not to interfere with the listed portion of building.

“To give this existing care home a viable future, the applicant is proposing some minor internal alterations along with a two-bedroom extension, complete with en-suite wetrooms as part of this application.

“All works are in accordance with the appropriate care commission standards, so as to improve the facilities for existing and new residents.

“The proposed extension is to be positioned within a currently unused area of garden and as such provide much needed additional accommodation with additional external access and use.

“The proposed plan will link internally with the existing facilities to the north-west of the building and provide an additional glazed external link to the central courtyard garden area.

“The new facilities are designed to complement the existing facilities both internally and externally, to meet all current care commission standards and ensure a viable future for an existing care facility.”