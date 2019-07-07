North-east community centre extension one step closer

Plans for the extension of a north-east community centre have taken a step forward.

Mintlaw and Central Buchan Initiative (Macbi), located next to Mintlaw Academy, is so popular it has been stretched to its limits with new users.

The facility, which includes soft play and outdoor play areas, a sports hall and meeting rooms, is designed and led by local volunteers.

The extension will enable the centre to extend library facilities and provide a new early years facility.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee agreed to contribute a funding guarantee to complete the financial package for the extension works, alongside other funding streams.

Vice-chairwoman of the committee Dianne Beagrie said: “What has been achieved at Macbi since its opening is remarkable and I am sure further investment will really help to take what’s on offer to the next level.”