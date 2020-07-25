Extended hours for proposed Aberdeen takeaway approved

The operating hours for a hot food takeaway in a former Aberdeen bank have been extended.

Plans were approved in September last year for the former Royal Bank of Scotland site on Burnside Road in Dyce.

Under the proposals, the unit was split into two, with one proposed to be a Greggs and the other to be a hot food takeaway.

Original planning permission stated that the hot food takeaway would only be able to operate within the hours of 7am and 10pm to protect the amenity of neighbouring properties, however owner Sava Estates asked for a variation of the hours of operation due to a lack of uptake for the unit.

Alternative hours of between 10am and 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 10am until midnight on Friday and Saturday were submitted.

However, planners agreed that the times could be varied to between 7am and 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 7am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

A statement from Avison Young that was submitted alongside the application said: “I write to confirm that RBS instructed Avison Young over 18 months ago to market the premises.

“Marketing involved marketing particulars being prepared and circulated along with an all enquiries board being erected on the property. During this time we received no enquiries from class 1 retail operators.

“Enquiries were received from some hot food takeaway operators who indicated that the current planning restriction on hours of operation (7am until 10pm) was a major problem as a 12 midnight closing time is essential for the viable operation of their businesses. As such, none of these interests came forward with proposals.”

Two objections were received, although one of these was submitted on behalf of a number of properties.

They related to negative impact on nearby residents, increase in traffic, odour and anti-social behaviour.

A statement from planners said: “Concerns were raised that the proposal would have a detrimental and negative impact on the nearby residents and this has been considered by the Planning Service when assessing the proposed removal of condition one. The complete removal of this condition is not considered appropriate. In addition, extending the opening hours to the applicants suggested times is also not considered appropriate as they are times that may impact the amenity of the surrounding area.

“However, the planning service can see merit is extending the hours of operation on Friday and Saturday by an additional hour, this is due to the typical nature of the weekend where there is no school and generally people work Monday to Friday, it is considered this this additional hour would have no significant adverse impact on the current levels of amenity experienced by the neighbouring residents and for this specific area It is believed that 11pm is a more appropriate hour on a Friday and Saturday night where residents may want to partake in the unit’s services.”