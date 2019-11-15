Explore maritime myths at north-east aquarium’s after dark event

A north-east aquarium is opening its doors after dark for an event looking at mythical sea creatures.

Mermaids, krakens, sirens and selkies will all feature at the gathering at Macduff Marine Aquarium this weekend.

The Busting Sea Myths show will dive into the world of maritime monsters, folklore and the origins of these sea stories.

Local storyteller Pauline Cordiner will be bringing to life the tales of our favourite mysterious beasts of the deep.

Marie Dare from Macduff Aquarium said: “The oceans have always held a special fascination for us landlubbers and tales of sea monsters exist in cultures all around the world.

“While we hope to dispel people’s fear of sea monsters, we would like visitors to leave with a sense of wonder at the diversity and vastness of the oceans.”

The event takes place tomorrow between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.