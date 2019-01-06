Explore history of stone that gives Aberdeen its sparkle

Granite, the stone that gave Aberdeen its famous nickname, is the subject of a new book.

Author Michael Dey has penned The Granite City: Aberdeen’s Granite Industry, detailing the development and success of the trade.

An Aberdeen University graduate, Mr Dey was inspired to research the industry’s history by his mentor the late John Maclaren, former manager of Bower & Florence granite merchants.

The city’s buildings are a reminder of what was once a major business employing thousands across the north-east, and exporting stone to all parts of Britain as well as distant overseas markets.

Being renowned as an expert on the rock, Mr Dey was approached by publisher Amberley to write a book looking at granite from early 1760 until the latter part of the 20th Century.

Readers can learn how Aberdeen granite started as paving material for the streets of London and became the first choice for architecture, engineering projects and war memorials. In 1766, experiments were carried out to discover the best material for paving roads, and three were in the running.

One was Aberdeen “brown granite” and two varieties of “blue whyn” – a hard, dark coloured rock.

The book goes on to detail that Aberdeen granite got the “thumbs-up” after London’s Commissioner for Roads at the time decided it was “much the harder and more durable material”.

Finding something sturdy to pave London’s carriageways and footpaths was key to the boom in the granite industry of the north-east.

Aberdeen Journals reported in 1767 that “London Bridge, and all of the hills of the city, will be paved with the best assortment of Aberdeen Granites, as they are by experiment found to be the best adapted for the purpose”.

Aberdeen and Peterhead granite would go on to form part of the foundation stone at London Bridge in 1825.

Mr Dey, who lives in Alford, said: “I first served five years as an engineer in Aberdeen with famous crane and cableway maker JM Henderson. It was this that gave me a lifelong interest in the history of machinery and tools.

“Eventually I moved from engineering to study history at Aberdeen University and after completion of a postgraduate degree I moved into the world of museum curating, responsible for aspects of social and industrial history at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums.

“It was there that my particular interest in the granite trade blossomed under the guidance of the late John Maclaren, retired manager of Bower & Florence granite merchants.

“I quickly found that the company I’d served my time with, Henderson, had played no small part in the history of the granite trade, supplying cranes, rock drills and blondins (cableways) to businesses across the north-east. A happy coincidence.”

Mr Dey added: “I found it frustrating that Aberdonians tended to take this granite heritage for granted, not seeing or acknowledging how glorious and unique the granite heart of the city was. Yet it daily stared them in the face.

“Retirement, some time ago, gave me the opportunity to take my researches further. When Amberley suggested that I write an illustrated history of the trade I seized the opportunity, seeing a real chance to pay historical homage to the men who quarried and cut the granite and the families who supported this once great industry. ”