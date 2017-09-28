Explore region’s heritage with talks by North-east history experts

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

History experts are to shine a light on some of the North-east’s closely guarded secrets this weekend.

Elgin Library is hosting the area’s second annual heritage day on Saturday, with dedicated displays to showcase the region’s Jacobite past.

And talks will be given by some of the foremost historical minds in the country as enthusiasts are helped to delve deeper into life in previous centuries.

Speakers will include Fraser Hunter, principal curator of iron age and Roman collections at National Museums Scotland, Professor Peter Reid, author of “Portgordon: The Life and Times of a Village”, and Neil Fraser from Historic Environment Scotland.

Young archaeologists can also get involved by creating their own charters with replica wax seals and signatures to mimic historical declarations.

Community librarian Jane Thomas said: “This is the second year the heritage centre has been at the library and it has been very well used.”

Presentations are free but should be booked by phoning 01343 562 602.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm, with the first talk taking place at 11am.