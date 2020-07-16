Explore all the attractions on your doorstep and Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Business leaders hope the new Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign will bring a welcome boost to the north-east’s hospitality and tourism industries.

VisitAberdeenshire launched the initiative to coincide with the further easing of lockdown, which allows people to travel more freely to local restaurants, hotels and tourism businesses.

It is encouraging locals to explore the attractions on their doorstep, rediscovering old stomping grounds and finding areas they may never have visited before. However, it also stresses the importance of visiting these places in a responsible manner and following social distancing rules.

With the campaign now under way, leading city figures have shown their support for its launch.

Stephen Gow, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said: “The hospitality industry, along with many other industries, has suffered a complete loss of income since March this year. It is essential that now we are able to open our businesses – albeit in a very limited manner – we gain as much support as we can locally.

“The north-east of Scotland is full of great businesses and for these to survive we need to ensure both locals and near neighbours feel safe and confident in the measures that have been put in place, to encourage them to use these businesses once again.

“Without a strong and vibrant hospitality industry, the region will be much slower to recover and have far less to offer in the future.

“We hope this campaign will help remind everyone in our region there are amazing places to go and see and fantastic hospitality businesses waiting to welcome them in a manner that is both safe and enjoyable.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added: “Understanding the growing importance of tourism to our city and shire, we fully support Visit Aberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign, raising awareness of what the north-east has to offer at a time when the custom is most needed.

“As international travel restrictions are still easing, we potentially have a significant domestic market that may look to do a different holiday this year and with that closer to home – and, of course, the north-east of Scotland has much to offer in that regard.

“The campaign will not only give a great insight into the quality of the product on offer, but hopefully help attract many more tourists, local or from slightly further afield, safely to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and in so doing help safeguard many jobs in our tourism and hospitality sectors.”

The campaign – involving the Evening Express, The Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 – will have its own dedicated section on the VisitAberdeenshire website, where people can explore blogs with ideas for things to do.

Locals are also being asked to share an image of their favourite thing to do in the north-east – including viewpoints, beaches, castles, walks, food or experiences – via social media, using the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tagging @visitabdn and this will run throughout the campaign.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Local people play an important role in supporting the recovery of tourism in the region while enjoying some amazing experiences across the city and shire.

“Unlike visitors from further afield, locals need little notice to plan a day, an evening or even an overnight to rediscover our region.

“The opportunity for many businesses to welcome back guests follows hot on the heels of self-catering and outdoor dining experiences re-opening earlier in the month.

“But there is a long way to go. Easing of restrictions just gets much of the sector back to the starting line.”

For more information, visit yourabdn.com

Social Media Campaign

VisitAberdeenshire, the Evening Express, The Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 are encouraging people to share an image of their favourite part of the north-east throughout the #RediscoverABDN campaign. To take part, simply follow the steps below:

Take a picture of your favourite north-east attraction, venue, product or landmark Upload the image to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter including the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tag @visitabdn

Social Distancing Guidelines

When visiting these locations, it’s important to adhere to the social distancing guidelines currently in place across Scotland – with regards to outdoor activities. These guidelines are below.

People can meet in groups of up to 15 people outdoors, from up to five different households, including your own household. However, children aged 0-11 should not meet in groups larger than 15 people in total at a time. Keep two metres apart from anyone you meet from outside your household, and don’t share food or utensils. You should not meet with more than four different households per day, whether indoors or outdoors. Follow physical distancing guidance and hygiene rules. There is now no restriction on travel within Scotland as long as individuals are acting in line with all other guidance that supports the route map.

All guidelines can be viewed at www.gov.scot