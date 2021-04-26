Last month, a national campaign was launched by Police Scotland which highlights the issue of labour exploitation.

You may have seen the TV adverts or social media posts, and as you watched or read them you may have thought ‘that doesn’t happen where I live’.

The reality is that modern slavery is happening here and now in Scotland – and that includes the north-east too. It can happen in your community, in your industry and you can help stop it.

Labour exploitation is the abuse of people in the workplace for profit. The abuse can be direct and brutal or much less obvious, but regardless of the form, its impact can be devastating for the victims involved. Men, women and children of all ages and backgrounds can fall victim to exploitation at work being paid little or no legal wage, being controlled and their choices limited with poor working conditions putting their safety at risk.

Victims of labour exploitation are mostly – but not exclusively – men and boys, and intelligence shows traffickers target the most vulnerable such as migrants and people without jobs.

Both UK residents and foreign nationals can be targeted, with many victims controlled long before they reach the UK. In other instances, victims are targeted after they arrive either as legitimate workers or illegal migrants.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

Not all victims see themselves as victims – they may have made a choice to come to Scotland on a promise of a better life, fallen into the hands of traffickers and then found themselves victims of horrific deception and exploitation.

Whilst labour exploitation exists within criminal enterprises, it can also happen in legitimate industry sectors with agriculture, fruit picking and food processing, construction and the fishing industry regarded as being the most at risk in our region. People often think it is the type of thing which only happens in large cities, but these ‘risk’ industries are important to the north-east which means this is a concern close to home.

We believe it is vitally important that we increase awareness of labour exploitation so that members of the public are better equipped to recognise a problem should they encounter it. The hope is that, collectively, we can protect all workers and ensure that the north-east is a hostile place for those seeking to exploit others.

Key signs to look out for in the workplace and in the wider community include –

Individuals who work but have little or no money to buy their basic necessities

Workers who are made to live in poor and dirty conditions

People being escorted to and from accommodation

Many people either living in, or coming and going from, a single house or flat

People leaving early and only returning later in the evening

Large groups waiting by the roadside before being collected by van or minibus

One person acting as an interpreter for a number of individuals.

We are asking you to help us ‘break the chain’ of labour exploitation by staying vigilant and reporting your suspicions by calling 101 (or 999 in an emergency). You can also call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.

For further information please visit Police Scotland’s ‘End Labour Exploitation’ website online.