Expert explains how modern techniques could have been used to investigate historic Aberdeen baby murder

Proving the guilt of a murderer in a case with no body as evidence will always be a difficult crime for detectives to solve.

But it would have been an even more onerous task in the 1950s without the availability of all the modern methods used by police officers investigating serious crimes today.

On September 8 1955 city resident James Boyle murdered his nine-day-old baby and the following year dodged the death penalty after being convicted of the crime.

James Boyle, who was 24 at the time, was sentenced to be hanged in 1956 after being found guilty of the shocking murder of nine-day-old Andrew Irvine by putting a pillow over his face and suffocating him at an address on Powis Crescent in Aberdeen.

However, before baby killer Boyle could be hung his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment following a vote in the House of Commons on capital punishment.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen George Stephen, who was against the death penalty, delivered the news to Boyle in his cell at Craiginches, just days before he was due to be hung.

Boyle replied: “Thank you, sir.”

Boyle had claimed during the trial that the baby was killed by Barbara Irvine, the child’s mother, but the jury found him guilty by majority.

The couple had moved to the city from Glasgow after Barbara fell pregnant to her lover while he was still married to his wife.

Following their son’s death, they left the city and travelled to Newcastle where they stayed until he was arrested for failing to maintain his family.

He made a statement about the baby thinking Barbara had been arrested too.

The body of the child was thrown into Victoria Dock, but police divers were never able to find the remains.

Barbara initially did not give any indication of how the baby died when asked by police but later told an officer Boyle had “smothered” the child with a pillow at their rented home.

This is a well-known problem, when you have two people in the same house and one of them kills a baby, to the extent that nowadays they’ve changed the law”

Professor Dave Barclay

World-renowned forensic expert Professor Dave Barclay, who was a senior lecturer at Robert Gordon University, spoke to the Evening Express about the case and how the investigation would likely have been handled differently today.

He said: “These days it might be possible to prove that his DNA is not just on the pillow, but is actually in five little areas on the pillow where his fingers have held the pillow down, and the baby’s DNA and saliva is on the other side of the pillow.

“That would be useful evidence, but still not conclusive because it could be argued he picked the pillow up by that side.

“It would be the circumstances that we’d be trying to prove which of the two of them was telling the truth. For example, he might have assaulted the baby before, maybe he was seen to shake the baby or something like that so there was a previous history of violence towards the child, that would help.”

It may have been clear to officers investigating the crime that Boyle was the culprit.

But Professor Barclay explained that many ‘he said-she said’ cases were often difficult to prove and that the law had been changed in recent years because of that.

He said: “This is a well-known problem, when you have two people in the same house and one of them kills a baby, to the extent that nowadays they’ve changed the law to make it the case the Crown doesn’t have to prove common enterprise in those circumstances, that if one had killed it and the other one must have seen or known, then they’re both convicted.

“That’s because of exactly this problem. Each of them would say the other one did it.

“Still the Crown has got to prove that the other person knew about it or was in the house at the time.”

Professor Barclay said current forensic pathology could have been useful in the case, but since the baby’s body was not found that would not have made a difference.

He added: “In around about 1980, the instrumentation got a lot more sensitive so we could tell a lot more about fibres transferred. So if he put his jumper over the baby’s face we could have proved that the fibres from his jumper were in the child’s nose and airways, but we don’t know if that’s the case because the body wasn’t found.”

The professor described it as “amazing” that Boyle had been convicted without the body being found, adding: “There is definitely going to be something to do with the circumstances of his relationship with the woman and the timing, there must be other witnesses to say the baby was crying at this time and then not crying an hour later or something.

“There would be lots of psychology evidence about his background and things he’d said to people and admissions he’d made and the way he was interviewed and so on.

“I think the way the police would interview him if it happened now, would be very different and they would have psychological advice before they even started the interview.

“If, for instance, he had had contempt for women they would have a female inspector to ask the questions to keep him more off balance.”