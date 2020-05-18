Experience the sounds of the north-east through new art project

A new project lets you explore the north-east in a new way, by listening to the natural sounds of the street.

“Soundmap: People and Place” is an inter-generational, community art project led by sound artist Pete Stollery and visual artist Bryan Angus.

They have created a route around some Aberdeenshire villages and towns inspired by the music of everyday life.

Banff, Ladysbridge, Rosehearty, Sandhaven and New Byth are the places involved in the project.

Now, they are appealing for people to write short scripts and record voiceovers for their series of sound walks.

Since the project began six months ago, more than 130 residents including walking groups, sheltered housing residents, arts clubs, guides and school pupils have taken part.

Sound maps, the first phase of the project, are now available for anyone to explore from the Live Life Aberdeenshire website: https://bit.ly/SoundPP

A sound map is a map of each place using sounds as the landmarks, capturing a snapshot of the towns and villages. The recordings are mapped onto Google Earth where anyone can listen to them.

Now, for the next part of the project, they want to create Sound Walks walking tours- two in Banff and one in each of the other villages- that can be experienced by using a smart phone or other internet-enabled mobile device.

As you walk along the route, different sounds will play at different points, along with a voiceover, to act as a “sonic guide” to the areas.

They want volunteers to create the text that can be listened to during these walks by listening to some of the sounds and writing down what you hear.

Once the words are completed, the next opportunity to get involved will be as a voiceover artist.

With support from Pete, a sound and music professional, you can read and record the text using a smartphone or any other recording equipment.

If you would like to take part in the project email Cultural Development Officer Alison Brodie: alison.brodie@aberdeenshire.gov.uk