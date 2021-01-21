Expansion designs for Aberdeen academy backed by councillors

Councillors have given the go-ahead to designs proposed to expand an Aberdeen secondary school.

Aberdeen City Council is planning to extend Bucksburn Academy, which will help the school accommodate a predicted rise in the number of pupils attending the school over the next four years.

The expansion itself was backed in a meeting of full council last year, with proposed designs discussed by councillors in the education operational delivery committee, held on Wednesday, January 20.

Extending the school will provide capacity for another 300 pupils.

Bucksburn Academy was built in 2009, with the school roll expected to grow further in the coming years due to new homes being built in the catchment area.

Depending on whether a new academy for Countesswells is completed as planned in 2023, the number of places needed at Bucksburn ranges from 111 to 259 in 2025.

The majority of the discussion on Bucksburn Academy was taken in a private session of the meeting, as councillors had no questions on the public part of the report.

The recommendations were unanimously agreed by the committee.

Meanwhile, councillors approved recommendations to officially formally rollout the expanded early learning and childcare (ELC) hours from August 2021.

Aberdeen City Council will begin the application process from Monday, with parents and carers able to

Councillor Jessica Mennie moved a motion to add a recommendation to welcome the multi-year funding package from the Scottish Government to fully fund the expansion of Early Years Provision, however, the committee decided to go with the original council officer recommendations.

She said: “The amendment I feel was a good opportunity to acknowledge as a committee that this was a very welcome funding package.

“I’m sorry that certain members of the committee feel it’s politically motivated – it’s not. It’s a positive initiative and as a full-time working mother of a two-year-old who will directly benefit from this, I wanted to acknowledge that and give some time on speaking on some of the benefits.

“Once implemented, this policy will have so many layers that will positively impact parents, children and society.”

Ms Mennie had hoped it would be a positive addition to the recommendations, however other councillors deemed it “unnecessary”.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart said: “Is that really necessary to have that as a recommendation given that our funding comes from the Scottish Government anyway and certainly they should be providing that support, is that not just stating the obvious?

“I’m bamboozled by this and at my heart, I most certainly have the children as the focus, and as a mother of three, I’ve been given that very grateful honour. I think that’s just muddying the waters in another election year”

Convener of the committee John Wheeler moved the original recommendations and said they were “fine as they were.”