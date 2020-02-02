Aberdeen art exhibition to display works on displacement

An exhibition of work that explores displacement, trauma and loss is to go on display at a city university.

The work, by MA Communication and Design student Jennie Milne, will be shown in an exhibition which will open on February 6 at the Sir Ian Wood building at Robert Gordon University, where Jennie is a student.

It documents a search for her mother’s lost family, with a series of portraits including Holocaust survivors and descendants of exiled Polish soldiers.