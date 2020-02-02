Show Links
Aberdeen art exhibition to display works on displacement

by Emma Morrice
02/02/2020, 6:30 pm
Robert Gordon University is set to host an emotive exhibition of work by MA Communication and Design student, Jennie Milne
An exhibition of work that explores displacement, trauma and loss is to go on display at a city university.

The work, by MA Communication and Design student Jennie Milne, will be shown in an exhibition which will open on February 6 at the Sir Ian Wood building at Robert Gordon University, where Jennie is a student.

It documents a search for her mother’s lost family, with a series of portraits including Holocaust survivors and descendants of exiled Polish soldiers.

