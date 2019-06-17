Exhibition to honour north-east hero Jane Whyte

An exhibition is to open later this month to honour a north-east hero.

It will highlight the actions of Jane Whyte, a mum of nine who rescued a 15-strong crew of a stricken iron steamship in the North Sea on October 28 1884 on New Aberdour beach.

The Dundee steamer William Hope drifted towards rocks after its engine failed and it was Mrs Whyte who waded into the cold North Sea waters and caught a rope flung by the crew.

One of the grateful rescued sailors later wrote about Mrs Whyte in the poem A Brave Woman, making sure her story was told for years to come.

The exhibition at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses at Kinnaird Head in Fraserburgh will include artefacts relating to her life and heroism.

The official opening will take place on June 30, however the exhibition will open for the general public on July 1.