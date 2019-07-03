North-east exhibition is sure to be a bus stopper

A new north-east exhibition will shine a light on buses dating to the 1930s.

Grampian Transport Museum and the Bus Collection at Alford is organising the display – and there will also be a chance to witness a 1940s bus being restored.

The exhibition, to be held on July 7 in Alford, is curated by Aberdeen and District Preservation Trust, and First Group Heritage Group.

Both groups have preserved the buses over the years.

A spokesman for Grampian Transport Museum said: “Exhibits will include the beautifully restored 1930 Albion, a rare visit to the north-east of a 1942 wartime Daimler utility bus, the first ever articulated bus in Scotland from Mercedes and many more buses from the Alford collection and visiting buses from other regions of Scotland.”

There will also be displays of model buses, and a photographic display by Aberdeen Transport Society.

Transport historian Keith Jones will give a talk on the history of public transport in the north-east, and the first viewing of the newly-restored model tram layout after it was revamped.

Chairman of Aberdeen and District Preservation Trust, Gordon Mills, said: “We are keen to give the public an insight into the work of the preservation trust and so we opening up the end doors of the workshop where they will see a live restoration being carried out on a 1947 Daimler CVD 6 single decker.

“This was a historically important Aberdeen Corporation Transport bus used mainly for coach tours and for early one-man operation on the Castle Street – sea beach route, making it the forerunner of all of today’s bus operations.

“We are also keen to attract more volunteers to join our group and help with these restorations so we hope being able to see exactly what we do will encourage them to get in touch.”

Doors open from 11am to 4pm and all are welcome.

Find out more at www.thebuscollectionatalford.co.uk