Show Links
News / Local

‘I’ve never seen so many in critical care’: exhausted north-east NHS staff ‘running on empty’ due Covid surge

by Jamie Hall
29/01/2021, 12:00 pm Updated: 29/01/2021, 12:15 pm
© PACritical care staff are "exhausted" after a winter surge in coronavirus cases.
Critical care staff are "exhausted" after a winter surge in coronavirus cases.

NHS staff treating the north-east’s sickest Covid-19 patients say they are “exhausted” following a recent surge in cases.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus increased dramatically after Christmas, hitting around 150% of the number of admissions during the first wave last spring.

Long-serving doctors and nurses on the wards told the Evening Express the last month in intensive care has been the busiest they have ever seen.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe