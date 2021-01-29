NHS staff treating the north-east’s sickest Covid-19 patients say they are “exhausted” following a recent surge in cases.
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus increased dramatically after Christmas, hitting around 150% of the number of admissions during the first wave last spring.
Long-serving doctors and nurses on the wards told the Evening Express the last month in intensive care has been the busiest they have ever seen.
