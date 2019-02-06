Exercise tutors wanted for Aberdeen sheltered housing complexes

Volunteers are wanted to help with a new weekly programme across sheltered housing complexes in Aberdeen.

The project by Sport Aberdeen takes around 60 minutes and involves showing residents seated exercises to help older adults be more active.

The charitable organisation is looking for people who can give up their time for a couple of hours a week.

Sessions are due to be delivered during the day, with full training given to those interested.

A meeting will be held on Wednesday to provide people with information. It will take place at the Westburn Outdoor Centre in Westburn Park at 5.30pm.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Brian Harrison at bharrison@sportaberdeen.co.uk