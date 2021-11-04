Exclusive: SNP chief urged to withdraw from Dons stadium vote after hospitality visit

A top SNP councillor is facing calls to withdraw from a crunch vote on Aberdeen FC’s possible beach stadium development after it emerged he had attended a game as a guest of the club.

Alex Nicoll, the party’s group leader on Aberdeen City Council, visited hospitality at Pittodrie for the Dons’ Premiership clash with Hibernian last month.

The city growth and resources committee, of which Mr Nicoll is a member, will decide which option for the beach masterplan – which may include a new stadium for the club – to proceed with next week.

However, opponents claim Mr Nicoll would now fail an “objective test” set out by the standards watchdog if he takes part in the vote.

The test asks councillors to consider whether a member of the public could reasonably consider their interest in an issue to be so significant it would be likely to prejudice how they vote.

‘Dismay’ at leader’s stadium visit

Labour’s Ross Grant said he was “dismayed” by the SNP chief’s attendance and claimed it showed “extremely poor leadership”.

“Councillor Nicoll has shown extremely poor leadership by accepting hospitality at this time, especially given the council is about to determine its position with regard to the beach waterfront that involves Aberdeen Football Club,” Mr Grant said.

“At the last meeting, Cllr Nicoll voted with the administration to bring forward full business cases and option appraisals for sport and leisure facilities at Kings Links knowing this included Aberdeen Football Club.

“His judgement in accepting hospitality from Aberdeen Football Club shows that he is incapable of leading Aberdeen City Council at this time or in the future and he should withdraw from the vote at the city growth and resources meeting.”

It is understood Mr Nicoll attended the match to accompany his wife, Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll, who was invited by the club as part of its plan to build relationships with local representatives.

“I attended the football as the guest of my wife who was invited as the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine,” he said.

“I will make a determination of whether to take part in items when I can see the content of reports after they are published.”

Referring to Mr Grant’s full-time job with the business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired, the SNP group leader added: “I’m sure Cllr Grant will take a similar approach to anything involving the city centre given the salary Aberdeen Inspired – who represent several businesses in the city centre – have paid him over the years.”

Mrs Nicoll is also a councillor but is not a member of the city growth and resources committee.

“I was invited in my capacity as MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, and Alex Nicoll attended with me as my husband,” she said.

“I am not a member of the city growth and resource committee so will not be in attendance at that meeting.

“A number of MSPs were invited to the match, with guests, and we certainly weren’t the only ones there.”

Tory MSP went to same game

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden was also in attendance at the same match, while the club has met with several other politicians in recent months.

“As part of the club’s on-going engagement with all new and re-elected MSPs, which began in May this year, we have met with several MSPs, on matchdays and outwith matchdays, depending on when is convenient for them and when the club’s chairman is in the UK,” a Dons’ spokeswoman said.

“Audrey Nicoll and Maurice Golden both met with the chairman and the chief executive of Aberdeen FC Community Trust at the recent Hibernian game.

“These meetings are about building relationships with all our MPs and MSPs, regardless of parties, to reinforce the club’s role at the heart of the community.”