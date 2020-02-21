EXCLUSIVE: Plans for 20mph zones in ALL north-east towns

Speed limits in towns and villages across Aberdeenshire could be slashed to 20mph – if new roads plans are backed, the Evening Express can reveal today.

A report due to be heard at the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday will consider proposals to drop speed limits across the region.

Under the proposals, all roads in “principal” town centres – Peterhead, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Ellon, Banchory, Turriff, Huntly and Banff – could be reclassified as 20mph.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council has also classified a number of different places as “other” town centres – Westhill, Portlethen, Kintore, Macduff, Kemnay, Oldmeldrum, Aboyne, Insch and Alford – which will see A-class roads in those places move to a blanket speed limit of 30mph. All other routes in these villages and towns would be 20mph.

A 60mph limit will remain on countryside roads if the plans – which would be phased in over the next decade – are brought into force.

The report states that a recent review of Edinburgh’s city-wide 20mph speed network found there had been a “significant reduction” in vehicle average speeds.

It adds: “Furthermore, the review noted a reduction in accident rates for all levels of severity and for accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and also young children and the elderly.

Click to enlarge

“In light of these developments, it is proposed that we consider an option to move towards making 20mph the normal speed limit on minor roads in our built-up areas while retaining 30mph or 40mph limits on a strategic network of routes.

“Within this option, the new speed limits could be phased in across Aberdeenshire over a five to 10-year programme, depending on the availability of resources, giving priority initially to disadvantaged areas where the benefits would be greatest.”

Other options include continuing with the existing policy where 20mph speed limits are introduced selectively backed up by traffic-calming measures.

Areas outside schools would remain as 20mph zones at pick-up and drop-off times.

Councillor Martin Ford, who sits on the Garioch Area Committee, welcomed the policy and added that the most correspondence he receives from constituents is related to speeding.

He said: “It would be a significant change, but if you look at somewhere like Newmachar, aside from the main road, everywhere else is 20mph. Most new roads in Aberdeenshire are 20mph because they are suburban roads.

“A lot of them have parked cars, Loc Bloc and dropped kerbs, so it’s hard to do more than 20mph, anyway.

“It would extend it out and make it the default. I think it’s a very good idea – there’s a lot of pressure from communities and councillors to lower speed limits.”

He added that for the initiative to be successfully implemented, it would require some level of police involvement to ensure the limits were being adhered to.

Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, said: “Slower speeds save lives. Very few people die in streets that are 20mph, while most pedestrian casualties occur in urban 30mph areas.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It’s good to see Aberdeenshire making headway on safer streets and matching the progress that other areas, like Edinburgh and Glasgow, have enjoyed since implementing 20mph as the standard limit.

“However, the lack of a national default 20mph creates extra work and expense for councils. It also means there is a piecemeal approach between council areas with some – like Aberdeenshire – leading the way on road safety while others fall behind.”

A spokesman for charity Brake said: “We would very much welcome the rollout of 20mph in Aberdeenshire; 20mph limits where people work, live and play are widely accepted as the safest option – stopping distances at 20mph are half those at 30mph. Slower speeds save lives and help make our streets more liveable environments, encouraging more people to walk and cycle safely and confidently in their local area.”