EXCLUSIVE: North-east schoolboy escapes death after 80ft fall from derelict building

A dad has spoken of the heart-stopping moment he was told his son had fallen from the roof of a derelict building – and says the 14-year-old is “lucky to be alive”.

Logan Byrne slipped while climbing onto the roof of Tertowie House, near Clinterty, and plunged to the ground below, breaking both legs, shattering his heels and fracturing a vertebrae in his back in the process.

The Westhill Academy pupil has been told he will be in a wheelchair for six weeks and may be left with pain for the rest of his life. And his dad, Richie, 54, has spoken out to warn of the dangers of playing in such buildings.

He said: “Teenage kids exploring, doing whatever they do in derelict buildings. We were the same at that age.

“He climbed up to the very top, as high as you could go, to an apex above the third storey window, and then he’s slipped and come down and landed.

“I don’t know if he’s hit a fence and broken his fall, but he’s landed on his feet.

“He’s broken both legs, he’s got a fractured vertebrae in his back, he’s got another fractured bone in another part of his body.

“The surgeon told us, with the height he fell from, had he landed any other way it would have killed him or at least paralysed him or given him brain damage.

“I reckon it’s probably between 85 and 90 feet, easy.

“He’s going to be in a wheelchair for six weeks now, it crushed his heels, they’ve shattered basically.

“His right shin came out through his skin.

“The surgeon is saying he’s lucky to be alive.”

Richie, who works as an operations manager in the oil and gas industry, said he found out what had happened when passersby heard Logan fall, called 999 and then used the 14-year-old’s phone to ring him.

He said: “It just so happened that there was three girls out walking. They heard a thump, him falling. One of them had a phone and she dialled 999 immediately. One of the other girls got his phone.

“Strangely enough Logan fell from that distance with his phone in his pocket and it didn’t break.

“He was conscious and she got him to unlock the phone and she phoned me straight away.

“You hear someone else’s voice at the other end on your son’s phone, when his name comes up, if someone says ‘is that Logan’s dad?’ then immediately the alarm bells start ringing.

“You don’t know what you’re going to go to, you don’t know what you’re going to see when you get there. It’s just sheer panic.”

Richie had no idea Logan had been playing at the dangerous abandoned building, and was shocked at the number of youngsters in the area when he arrived.

He said: “It was amazing the amount of kids that were running about there.

“It’s a big adventure playground to them, even though it’s got danger signs on and it’s private.

“Short of demolishing it I don’t know what we can do.

“We’ve now got months and years of rehabilitation to go through – but we’ve still got our son.

“The message could have been extremely different.

“He’s not paralysed. He will recover over time, but it could have been a completely different story had he been 1cm one way, had he hit his head, had no-one been there.

“The message is ‘don’t think that it can never happen to you, because it can’.

“That’s what Logan thought, a 14-year-old, bullet proof. Like we all were at that age. Nothing can hurt us, no fear. And he’s fallen.

“We all tell our kids not to do it.

“I remember when I was that age, thinking nothing will ever happen and I’ll be okay, because the danger never enters your mind at that age at all. As you get older you start thinking a bit more.

“I don’t know what we can do about it. How do you get through to a 14-year-old when they want to go jump into ponds and diving off cliffs?

“Him and his mates had gone there. He’d gone off on his bike earlier in the day. But little known to us that’s what they were up to.”

Richie also posted on social media to warn others of the dangers.

He said: “I put that post out really as a warning, to say ‘you might not know what your kids are doing through the day’. Obviously we didn’t and we thought we did. They could be anywhere doing anything.

“Accidents happen. We didn’t think it would ever happen to us, we’re just a normal family, but it did.

“I’m aware of quarries and all sorts of dangerous places around Aberdeen that kids go to.

“I really want to emphasise that we were lucky. We could have lost him, easily.”

Nicola, 46, Logan’s mum, added: “We nearly lost him.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery.”

Logan, who lives in Westhill with his parents and sisters Lucy, 20, and Eva, 10, told his dad “I’m sorry” as he was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Richie said: “I could see both his legs were broken. But his eyes were open and he recognised me and he was speaking, so any fears disappeared immediately.

“He was squeezing my hand, he was holding my hand. He wasn’t screaming, he was surprisingly calm really but he was shaken, he was in shock.

“I held his hand and asked him to squeeze my hand and he squeezed my hand and he said ‘I’m sorry, dad’.

“At that point I took a deep sigh of relief.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I’d arrived and he’d sustained head injuries or anything.”

Richie could not speak highly enough of the response from medical crews that attended to help his son.

He said: “The paramedics and the doctor, there was a specialist doctor there, a specialist nurse, two ambulance technicians, and they were just brilliant. Faultless. I can’t praise them enough.

“He’s got casts on both legs and pins in one. He’s got a fractured vertebrae in his back so they need to treat that and he’s got a couple of injuries, but nothing life-threatening.

“He may never be able to play basketball again without pain. He played basketball for school.

“The doctor says that he may experience pain due to the injuries to his heels for the rest of his life, but they don’t know.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Our crews do a fantastic job each and every day and we appreciate the family’s kind words for the crew involved. We hope Logan makes a speedy recovery.”