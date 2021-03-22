The north-east’s top public health official has urged the public to stick with Scotland’s cautious approach to lifting lockdown – insisting it is the “best advice” to avoid long-term restrictions.

Last week Nicola Sturgeon announced the country’s route out of strict limitations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with lockdown being eased gradually in a series of three-week stages.

A mixed response greeted the First Minister’s announcement, and she faced calls to accelerate the easing of measures in places with low infection rates, such as Aberdeen.

However, NHS Grampian’s director of public health Dr Susan Webb said easing too many restrictions too quickly could result in cases spiralling out of control – leading to lockdown being reimposed for longer periods.

She admitted things are not likely to be as they were before coronavirus, even when measures have been eased.

However, Dr Webb said a cautious approach now will be better for society in the longer term.

“From a public health point of view, the best advice is a cautious approach,” she said.

“What we are hoping is that by easing restrictions gently – although there is likely to be transmission in communities, we know test and protect works at a certain level – we will be able to reduce onward transmission and continue with the easing.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“If we do it too quickly it means it might get out of control again, and that means more stringent restrictions and nobody wants that.

“We know the wider harms that are happening and it’s a really difficult decision to make. By taking it slowly, we will be able to continue the easing of restrictions and we will be able to get back to whatever the new normal will be.

“We won’t be going back to the way we did things before – we will always have to be cautious. There are new variants we have to be mindful of.”

Dr Webb paid tribute to the “kindness and community spirit” shown across the north-east since the pandemic began a year ago, leading to a huge public health response.

She said going forward, NHS Grampian’s focus would be on “improving outcomes for the most disadvantaged”.

“The impact it has had is huge and we will need to work hard together to rebuild the north-east,” she added.

“It is quite hard at the moment [to envisage] how we emerge. The kindness and community spirit across the north-east has come into its own and I hope we continue to look out for each other.

“Covid has shone a light on the inequalities, and improving outcomes faster for the most disadvantaged is a key strand for us going forward.”

Since the start of the pandemic, concerns have been raised about the impact of the oil and gas sector on case numbers in the north-east – including fears over figures being inflated by workers from other parts of the country.

Dr Webb revealed public health bosses have engaged with industry chiefs issues such as infection and outbreak control, and have developed a “supportive relationship”.

“We have had some conversations with Oil and Gas UK because there are a number of people who have made assertions about the impact of that [outbreaks offshore on NHS Grampian numbers],” she said.

“There have been claims it led to our numbers being artificially high because perhaps it was people who didn’t live here who were passing through.

“Given the sector is based in Aberdeen we have met with OGUK and they have shared their guidance. We have been able to give them a call as well and that has been really helpful.

“Some of the larger companies have also been in touch to offer support with things like isolation or testing.

“We have been really lucky with that supportive relationship. It’s been one which has been very productive. It’s about trying to provide that support, because the only we are going to manage the pandemic is by all working together.”

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

OGUK safety and environment director Trevor Stapleton said: “Throughout the pandemic, the support Susan and her colleagues at NHS Grampian has been a welcome addition to our efforts in ensuring our workforce could continue their work during these unprecedented times.

“As a result of this collaborative approach with NHS Grampian, the process of keeping our colleagues offshore safe has been made much simpler. We thank them for their advice, expertise and care throughout this period.”