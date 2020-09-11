EXCLUSIVE: North-east headteacher blasts ‘irresponsible’ pupils after police break up house party

A north-east headteacher has hit out at “irresponsible” pupils after police broke up a weekend house party attended by around 35 young people.

In a letter to parents, Westhill Academy’s Alison Reid said many teachers were finding the current working conditions “difficult” and their confidence about being back at school was being “undermined by the unsafe, inconsiderate behaviour of some young people”.

She said around 35 people – including senior pupils from the school – had been at the party at an address in the town on Saturday and social distancing was not being observed.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tightened restrictions on gatherings yesterday – limiting the number of people who could meet to six from two households due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

In her letter to parents, Mrs Reid said: “There are times when families might say aspects of their life outside school are nothing to do with us – this is not one of those times.

“On this occasion, the deliberate failure of some young people to follow the Scottish Government guidance in place and expected of all of us has put others’ health and lives at risk.

“Nationally, the reopening of schools has been prioritised so that children and young people can resume learning and benefit from being together with each other and their teachers.

“If staff or pupils at Westhill Academy become ill as a result of this incident or any other similar event, we may have to close to some or all pupils, and everyone is affected.”

At the time the party took place, the number of people who could meet indoors was limited to eight from three households.

Mrs Reid said many staff were feeling anxious about returning to work during the pandemic.

She said: “I cannot describe how hard school staff are working to promote everyone’s safety at this time.

“All of this could be compromised if those same staff, or indeed other pupils, are put at risk by the irresponsible behaviour of some young people outside school.

“Staff have gladly returned to the school building to be with their pupils, but I must be honest and say that many are finding the current working conditions difficult and tiring, and some are understandably anxious about being in close proximity to so many other people, and the potential risk to their own health and that of their loved ones.

“Their confidence in being back in the workplace is key to maintaining positive relationships with pupils and ensuring effective learning, but this may be undermined by the unsafe, inconsiderate behaviour of some young people.”

She added: “Clearly this incident did not involve all our senior pupils, and we wish to recognise the good choices and actions that we see the majority of young people making in school and the community.”

Mrs Reid ended the letter with a plea to parents and carers to monitor pupils’ activities outside of the home.

She said: “I must please ask that all parents/carers work with us to ensure that young people similarly adhere to required measures outside school: frankly, do you know where they are, who they are with, and what they are doing?

“My responsibility is obviously to my pupils and staff, but the behaviours described in this letter potentially affect everyone, so it is in all of our interests for young people to be subject to a bit more scrutiny and supervision of their social lives at this time.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said steps were being taken by teachers at schools across the region to ensure they were aware of social distancing rules.

She said: “Schools across Aberdeenshire are continuing to engage with young people as well as parents and carers on the health and safety arrangements in place for their settings, as well as the steps everyone can take to support these arrangements.”

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.