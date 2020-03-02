Exclusive: ‘My son was crippled by incompetence’ while preparing oil rig for North Sea

A senior diving boss has described how his son has been “crippled by incompetence” while preparing an oil rig for work in the North Sea.

Lewis Beddows, 24, has been left medically unfit for work after an air diving incident in Las Palmas in December 2018, working on the Ocean GreatWhite rig ahead of a UK drilling campaign.

An incident report seen by Energy Voice states “confusion” and a “breakdown in communication” on site led to a critical six-hour delay in Lewis receiving treatment for his injury – type two vestibular bends, a build-up of inert gas which affects the brain and nervous system.

His father, Derek Beddows, recently stood down from his job as the global diving technical authority for energy giant BP, based in Aberdeen, in order to support his son who lives in Norfolk.

Beddows Sr, who has worked in the industry since 1976 and lived in Westhill since 1995, likened the case to a “Shakespearean tragedy” and a “nightmare”.

He has called for lessons to be learned industry-wide following the incident, when the diving supervisor in charge decided not to put Lewis in a recompression chamber, which was the only effective treatment for the injury, according to the report.

After a year-long standoff with the contracting company Otech, the firm has in the last week got in touch via lawyers to “reach an amicable agreement” with the Beddows, but would accept “no formal admission of liability” and “will not do any interim payment”.

The Norwegian firm has not responded to repeated requests from Energy Voice for comment.