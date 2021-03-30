Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Retail giant John Lewis ‘open’ to rethinking decision to quit Aberdeen

by Jamie Hall
30/03/2021, 5:11 pm Updated: 30/03/2021, 5:24 pm
© Kath Flannery/DC ThomsonJohn Lewis announced plans to quit Aberdeen last week.


Retail giant John Lewis is prepared to reimagine its presence in the north of Scotland following crunch talks over the future of its only store in the region.

The Evening Express has learned its existing 200,000-square-foot store on George Street will not reopen as it is too big for the partnership’s needs.

However, bosses at the retailer are willing to explore other options, including the possibility of opening a Waitrose with a smaller John Lewis included at another city-centre site.

