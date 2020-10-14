EXCLUSIVE: ‘Impossible’ Covid-19 costs could shut north-east sports centres

The boss of an Aberdeen leisure organisation says the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is “impossible to absorb” and warned sports facilities may have to close.

Alistair Robertson, the managing director of Sport Aberdeen, has repeatedly called for more cash for the sector, which has been left decimated by the ongoing global health crisis.

Sites were closed for several months, and even when they were allowed to reopen, numbers have been limited to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

His warning came after Aberdeen City Council’s chief finance officer Jonathan Belford told Scottish Government ministers of the bleak outlook facing arms-length organisations (ALOs) such as Sport Aberdeen.

Mr Robertson said unless support for sectors, such as sport, is forthcoming, bosses at Sport Aberdeen – a registered charity – will have to consider shutting facilities.

He said: “This has been, and continues to be, an extremely difficult period for Sport Aberdeen. Lockdown has had a devastating impact, especially since the reopening of our indoor venues was significantly delayed by the government.

“There has been no form of government financial support for the leisure trust sector, despite our pleas to ministers and Cosla.

“We face a projected income shortfall of £6.5 million, so we need financial support similar to that given to the cultural sector.

“While Sport Aberdeen is a resilient and very efficiently run charity, losses of this level are impossible to absorb and without financial support from the government I don’t know how we can be expected to sustain all of our facilities and services which we know are vital to the community.”

Sport Aberdeen operates gyms across the city, as well as other sites including golf courses, swimming pools, tennis courts and bowling greens.

Mr Robertson added: “We have been extremely fortunate that Aberdeen City Council has committed in full to make their grant support for the year, despite a limited service and I am very grateful for that.

“Since reopening services, the support and enthusiasm of our customers and members have been fantastic and really cements how vital and necessary access to public leisure facilities is for the physical and mental health of the people of Aberdeen.

“We are glad to be playing our part in the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis by supporting our communities in improving their health and wellbeing, helping to reduce escalating costs to the NHS and other services.

“While we are unable to operate in the same way that we did before, we will continue to do all we can to provide the best opportunities for people to get active as we move through and out of the Covid-19 crisis.”

Mr Belford’s frank admission came as he gave evidence to Holyrood’s local government committee last week.

He said: “There was a clear and immediate impact on our arm’s-length external organisations, culture and sport, where incomes externally generated by customers were immediately affected.

“I think, in terms of scale, it would be helpful maybe to say, from an Aberdeen perspective, that amounts to about £20m of external customer income that was immediately switched off.

“So they went into a particularly challenging position.”

Mr Belford added: “I think the challenge definitely has extended to all parts of the council, whether that has been staff who have continued working through the pandemic, working from home, for example, dealing with the sustained period working away from the office, and dealing with staff and the mental health issues that arise out of that.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aware that Sport Aberdeen faces a challenging financial position and is having to make tough decisions.

“We also recognise the importance of local authority leisure services, which will only become more vital as we start to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and are working with CoSLA and local authorities to finalise a lost income scheme worth £90 million that will include support for organisations such as Sport Aberdeen.

“The value of our overall COVID-19 support package for councils now totals more than £1 billion. While it remains the responsibility of local authorities to allocate funding based on local need, we are working with all partners to understand the specific circumstances in supporting Culture and Leisure Trusts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.”