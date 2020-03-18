EXCLUSIVE: Former Aberdeen BHS site to be transformed into massive adventure park

The former Aberdeen flagship store of a major retailer will spring into the future as an adventure park.

BHS closed the doors of its Union Street unit in April 2016 and it has lain vacant ever since.

Flip Out will move into the unit and hopes to open a 65,000sqft adventure park which will also include a 12,000sqft assault course, a 10,000sqft inflatable system, a laser quest arena and five-a-side football pitch.

The company, which already runs a trampoline arena in Glasgow, will also provide Aberdeen with a jobs boost – saying up to 80 posts could be created.

Bosses at Flip Out said the new premises would cover four floors with a cafe, calling it a “super centre”. It could be open by the summer.

Richard Beese, the co-founder of Flip Out, said the new attraction will have something for everyone.

He said: “We want to create something really special here in Aberdeen that will be revolutionary for an adventure park – a Flip Out Super Centre, bursting at the sides with non-stop attractions to keep everyone entertained.

“We want to restore vibrancy and fun to the high street. This is the start of a new era of adventure parks for Flip Out that nobody in the world has ever seen. We can’t wait for it to open.”

Other facilities that could be on offer include a hi-tech bumper car track, a 500sqft soft play toddler village and a glow in the dark ice-skating rink.

Around 25 full-time and 50 part-time roles will be created, with opening times being 10am to 8pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays and then 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

Flip Out caters for kids, teens and adults – providing an array of activities including battle beams, climbing walls, potholing, laser tag, trampolines and inflatables.

Earlier this week it emerged council chiefs had approved the change of use for the building from retail to leisure.

A document by local authority planners welcomed the idea that the building would be occupied.

Their report said the change would bring the former retail premises into “active use” once again.

It said: “Granting a change of use would allow the building to be brought back into active use and therefore reduce the risk that the premises remains vacant for a prolonged period of time.

“The proposed use would be one which would maintain daytime vitality to an acceptable level.

“It would maintain a live frontage. A change of a use would accord with all other criteria relevant used to consider whether the proposal would be a positive contribution to the city centre, which it is considered it would be.”