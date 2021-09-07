Exclusive: Five arrested in drugs busts as police carry out raids in Fraserburgh and Aberdeen

Five people were arrested after police raided addresses in the north-east, and Merseyside as part of a bid to bring down those pedalling controlled drugs.
Searches were carried out at different addresses in Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.
There were also raids in Merseyside – and police say they were aiming to target an organised crime group from Liverpool which is running a county lines drug operation in the Fraserburgh area.
