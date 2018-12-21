Exclusive: EnQuest to review North Sea rotas

EnQuest has announced plans to review offshore rotas for workers on several of its North Sea assets.

The oil and gas operator will begin a consultation in February with its staff and with contractor Petrofac on a move from the current three-weeks on, three-weeks off rota (3:3) to a 3:4, 3:5 pattern.

EnQuest said it comes after “monitoring” the wider industry and taking feedback from teams on the current pattern.

The change would apply to workers on the Thistle, Heather and Kittiwake platforms, as well as the Northern Producer vessel and the EnQuest Producer FPSO.