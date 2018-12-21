Friday, December 21st 2018 Show Links
News / Local

Exclusive: EnQuest to review North Sea rotas

by Allister Thomas
21/12/2018, 6:30 pm Updated: 21/12/2018, 6:31 pm
EnQuest will consult with its own staff and Petrofac on a move away from 3:3 rotas
Send us a story

EnQuest has announced plans to review offshore rotas for workers on several of its North Sea assets.

The oil and gas operator will begin a consultation in February with its staff and with contractor Petrofac on a move from the current three-weeks on, three-weeks off rota  (3:3) to a 3:4, 3:5 pattern.

EnQuest said it comes after “monitoring” the wider industry and taking feedback from teams on the current pattern.

The change would apply to workers on the Thistle, Heather and Kittiwake platforms, as well as the Northern Producer vessel and the EnQuest Producer FPSO.

For the full story visit energyvoice.com

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel