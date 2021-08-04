EXCLUSIVE: Dons backed for full houses at Pittodrie after August 9 ‘freedom day’

Council chiefs look set to give the green light for full houses to return to Pittodrie after Scotland’s “freedom day” on August 9.
Aberdeen have welcomed limited numbers of supporters for matches against Swedish side BK Hacken and the Premiership opener against Dundee United.
Now the Dons could be allowed a full complement of fans following the easing of most legal Covid-19 restrictions.
