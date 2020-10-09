EXCLUSIVE: Council chiefs order review into Aberdeen’s controversial Covid-19 road restrictions

Council leaders have ordered a review into social distancing measures installed across Aberdeen, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Road layouts were altered across the city to create more room for pedestrians and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through the Spaces for People scheme.

Aberdeen City Council was awarded £1.76 million to implement the measures, which included the banning of cars from Union Street and new cycle lanes at the beach and on Rosemount Place.

However, the local authority was criticised for some of the new features, as well as for an alleged lack of consultation over their installation.

Now local authority chiefs have ordered a probe into the programme – which could set out timescales for its removal.

The review, which will be presented to the council’s city growth and resources committee later this month, is also expected to include the cost of the measures and will detail whether they are necessary.

Explaining the decision to launch a review, council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We are looking for a complete overview of what’s happened so far, how much has been spent and how much of it is still needed.

“A report looking at what consultation took place could come in the future, but for the moment we are looking at what’s there, how much it cost, whether we need it and what timescales we are looking at for removing it.

“The interventions have been in place for a few months and it’s only when you have them in that you can see how they are operating.

“We have seen ourselves that some of the interventions are not really required any longer.

“In hindsight, some might be unnecessary. But at the end of the day, it’s down to the committee to decide what should stay and what should go.”

Council officers will bring forward recommendations on which measures should stay and what can be removed.

They could also suggest some of the changes be made permanent – but Mr Lumsden insisted any proposals would go through a full public consultation.

He said: “As it stands, all of the measures are temporary so we will be trying to set out timescales, where we can, for them being removed.

“If officers are recommending the interventions be made permanent, it would have to go through a full consultation period. There is no way this administration would allow them to be brought in through the back door.

“There has to be the opportunity for the people of Aberdeen and the stakeholders to have their say and make their views known.”

News of the review was welcomed by opposition leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill, who had called for a report into the scheme at yesterday’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee meeting.

Liberal Democrat group leader Mr Yuill said: “I welcome anything which reviews Spaces for People. Hopefully it can provide clearer justification for some of the projects which have been quite confusing for members of the public.

“Councillor Nicoll and myself asked for exactly that as part of an audit report into the council’s response to the pandemic.

“We thought it was important that how the grant was used was reviewed to ensure the council has got the best value for it.

“I am delighted the administration have agreed with us in asking for a review.

“The programme clearly has a purpose but we need to make sure the money has been used to provide the best possible outcomes for folk in Aberdeen.”

SNP chief Mr Nicoll added: “I am sure the public will welcome a review as some of the measures introduced by the ruling administration has been ill-thought and poorly executed.

“The lack of leadership from the administration on this has been astounding – they have failed to listen to people and businesses and act to rectify errors introduced from May.”

He added: “It does seem an odd coincidence that hours after I called for a review to be brought to the audit, risk and scrutiny committee, Mr Lumsden is now calling for one to be brought before the committee he convenes.”

Business owners in the city also welcomed news of the review.

Andrew Begg, who owns a shoe shop on Upperkirkgate, said the measures had made it difficult for visitors to access the city centre.

He said: “I don’t think the measures were necessary in the extent to which the council applied them. It is really difficult to find your way to any of the car parks because of the restrictions in place.

“A review into this is long overdue. Taking these measures away will help businesses in the city.”

Faye Howard, who runs Rosemount Place knitting shop Wool for Ewe with her mum Kathy Fraser, said: “Last week the council reversed some of the changes in Rosemount which was very welcome.

“They removed the bus gate from Esslemont Avenue which allows traffic to turn right into Rosemount Place.

“All the businesses here have felt that the measures are excessive.

“The road is no safer because cars are still going down this road at a ridiculous speed because they aren’t coming up against any oncoming traffic.

“The footfall is no longer here. A lot of elderly people can’t manage up the hill here and just haven’t been coming.

“I’m very glad to hear it is being reviewed.”

Alan Watt, who owns Belvidere Gallery on Rosemount Place, said: “We often have customers complaining about how difficult it is to navigate through the town.

“Covid-19 restrictions are tightening and it is so important to keep small businesses operating.

“The Spaces for People initiative has had a huge impact on small shops, whereas the retail parks have absolutely no restrictions on them in terms of traffic.

“We do feel that the restrictions in Rosemount are just too much. But we were all relieved when the council opened up Esslemont Avenue because it allows traffic and people to move more freely.

“I’m glad to here there will be a review into Spaces for People and I’m sure it will help.”

The review will go before the city growth and resources committee on October 28.