Exclusive: Cash-strapped Aberdeen primary school forced to sell minibus

A cash-strapped primary school will be forced to sell off a minibus as part of a package of cost-saving measures, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Parents of pupils at Mile End School have been warned that from August the school will have to make “significant changes”, including selling off a minibus and halting investment in textbooks, reading resources and computer equipment.

Meanwhile, the school’s second minibus can only remain if fundraising can cover running costs.

From the start of the new term, all pupils will be also be asked to provide their own stationery, trips and events will have to be fully funded by parents (apart from those without the financial means to) and there will a strict limit on photocopying and colour printing.

Parents have also been asked, where they are able, to donate A4 and A3 paper, Sellotape, glue, toys and tissues.

George Roberts, head teacher of the school, wrote to parents to break the “difficult news”, which he said was a consequence of the “significant savings” Aberdeen City Council has been required to make in 2019-20.

The local authority has had to introduce a number of measures aimed at reducing costs for the local authority to help bridge a funding gap of £41.2 million.

In his email, Mr Roberts said the school had been spending around £80,000 on materials to support the day-to-day running of the school.

He said in the past this has only been possible because the school had the ability to move money from any underspend in its staffing budget.

However, the local authority has had to stop this and any underspend is now automatically taken back from all council departments and put toward the “significant savings” the council needs to make.

In the email, Mr Roberts said: “This means that we have a limit of £15,400 to cover all material costs for the year.

“This will significantly reduce what we can do as a school.

“Things that we saw as core resources are no longer going to be available to us.

“There are things we will regrettably have to stop using and doing.”

Heather Collie, Aberdeen secretary of trade union EIS, said: “While we cannot comment on the budget position within any particular school, it is true that schools across the authority are under increasing financial pressure.

“Years of austerity budgets across the country have increased the strain on public services and our schools have not been immune from these pressures.

“Any reductions in resource budgets will inevitably have an impact on teaching and learning in the classroom and the EIS is concerned about the consequences of this upon the educational experience of pupils.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “It is simply untrue to claim the council has received less money.

“The reality is that Aberdeen City Council will receive £380.6m to fund local services in 2019-20.

“Using their council tax powers they will also generate an additional £5.5m meaning a total of £386.1m. This represents an increase of £25.7m or 7.1%.”

Council facing ‘severe’ constraints

Responding to Mr Roberts’ letter, a senior Aberdeen City Council officer said the local authority is operating under “severe” financial constraints.

Rob Polkinghorne, Aberdeen City Council’s chief operating officer, said the council has received reduced grant funding coupled with increasing costs and rising demand.

He added: “Our 2019-20 budget focuses on ensuring the best outcomes for individuals and communities while protecting the most vulnerable in our city.

“In setting those important priorities, we have protected school budgets and education provision as part of our vision for a city where every young person has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“It is important to underline that significant investment in education continues to be made in crucial areas – including school counselling, increased pupil support assistant provision, our innovative introduction of free school meals in holiday periods and through the major capital programme which is delivering new schools throughout the city.

“In every area of the council’s operations, including schools, there is an onus on managing approved budgets to ensure money spent is targeted at delivering the best outcomes.”