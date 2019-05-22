EXCLUSIVE: Bid to bring UK’s biggest bike race to Aberdeen

Talks are taking place to bring the UK’s largest professional bike race to the north-east.

Council bosses are in discussions with organisers of the popular Tour Series event to bring their prestigious Tour of Britain race to Aberdeen for the first time.

A source from within the council’s administration confirmed they are in discussions to bring the tour to the area in September next year.

They added: “We’re looking at a joint bid between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to bring the Tour of Britain to Aberdeen.

“We’re looking at starting or finishing the event here.

“Discussions are taking place just now for September 2020.”

Nearly 10,000 cycling fans took to the streets of Aberdeen last week to cheer on some of the UK’s top cyclists for the city’s third visit from the Tour Series.

With a new route for 2019, the city centre was closed to traffic and transformed into a looping race track as hundreds of riders made their way through iconic Granite City streets.

However, last week’s event marked the final Tour Series as part of a three-year contract between Aberdeen City Council and event organisers Sweetspot, with talks under way to bring the Tour of Britain to the region instead.

The race, which is regarded as the most prestigious in the UK cycling calender, dates back to 1945 and has featured the talents of some of Britain’s most celebrated cyclists, including Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain is British Cycling’s premier road cycling event, giving cycling fans the opportunity to see the world’s best teams and riders competing on their doorstep.

The 2019 event will take place from Sunday September 8 to Sunday 15 September.

A city council spokeswoman said discussions with organisers are continuing.

She said: “The 2019 event, which was a fantastic spectacle again for the fans, was the final year of a three-year contract between Aberdeen City Council and Sweetspot, the event organisers.

“As we do for all events supported by the council, officers will evaluate the success of the Tour Series in terms of delivery of the City Centre Masterplan priorities and our Events365 programme, and will continue to discuss opportunities with organisers such as Sweetspot, as well as national and regional partners, on bringing potential events to the city in the future.

“The 2020 Events365 programme has not yet been confirmed. When it is finalised, it will be brought to committee for approval at a future date.”