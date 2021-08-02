Exclusive: BHS and indoor market sites taken over by Aberdeen City Council as purchase sealed

Plans to bring life back to Union Street have taken a big step forward – with two key buildings now under public control.

Aberdeen City Council has taken command of work on the empty market building in Market Street, as well as the former BHS department store.

Top officials were in May given permission to buy the two sites as they prepared plans for a new market development linking the Granite Mile to The Green.

While Town House sources would not confirm the public purchase had been completed, Aberdeen Journals understands the deal has been done.

Developer First Endeavour – the firm previously in control of the two buildings – is thought to have agreed to carry out demolition work for the council.

And, while work is in the early stages, it is understood the former retail sites could be flattened by Christmas.

The price paid for the two buildings, now tied to hopes of revitalising Union Street after the coronavirus pandemic, is yet to be made public – with confidentiality required while negotiations conclude.

But the purchase will be funded using some of a £150 million fund put aside to pay for a renewed city centre masterplan, which will also include the beach and George Street areas.

Stunning concept images of the proposed new market were unveiled in early May, as council chiefs revealed an “emerging opportunity” to buy the seven-years-empty BHS and 1970s-built indoor market, which emptied in the early part of the pandemic.

A council business case for the development describe a market-style floorspace, set out to create a “destination venue” with permanent, temporary and pop-up stalls for local traders.

The plans came as a shock to many, as developer Patrizia had previously gained permission to redevelop the two sites for flats, office and retail space – with a controversial 11-storey lantern-shaped block in the works.

But these new plans, and council ownership, end that possibility – as well as a temporary trampoline park and axe-throwing bar which were to open in the department store in the short-term.

First Endeavour is understood to have acquired the buildings from Patrizia, with the council now all but signed-off on buying them from the development company.

But public officials remain silent on the deal, as elected members are yet to be briefed at a meeting a week tomorrow.

Aberdeen City Council city growth convener Ryan Houghton said: “We have taken over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store.

“We are looking forward to deciding its future at city growth and resources committee next week as part of our ambitious £150 million plan for the city centre.”

Applications for tens of millions of pounds have been put to the the UK Treasury to help cover the cost.

It is hoped combining the work with improving links to the bus and train stations, and also the pedestrianisation of the central section of Union Street will open up funding from Scottish transport funds, such as Nestrans, too.

Closing off part of the city’s main thoroughfare – most likely the stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street currently cordoned off for physical distancing – remains a long-term ambition of the council.