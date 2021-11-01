Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exclusive: Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson used WhatsApp to sell cocaine while at work

By Danny McKay
01/11/2021, 5:11 pm Updated: 01/11/2021, 5:19 pm
Paul Clarkson.

A prominent Aberdeen pub boss today pleaded guilty to drug dealing after police found him with more than £1,600 of cocaine.

Paul Clarkson – whose family firm PB Devco owns pubs and restaurants including Soul, The Draft Project and Vovem – sold cocaine to fund his own habit, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 42-year-old operations director was rumbled when police received intelligence he was in possession of cocaine at the Draft Project on Langstane Place.

Cops searched him as he left the venue at 9.33pm and found class-A drugs worth  £1,630, self-seal bags and a mobile phone bursting with incriminating text messages.

The incident happened on the night of the Scotland v Serbia football match on November 12 last year.

That was also the night The Draft Project caused an uproar after video emerged showing Scotland supporters celebrating wildly, jumping around and hugging each other in breach of Covid rules at the time.

Messages involved Clarkson arranging to supply cocaine

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said following the discovery Clarkson was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station, where he denied dealing drugs.

She said: “He stated he used cocaine for personal consumption but that he did not buy drugs for other persons and did not sell drugs to anyone.”

Paul Clarkson outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

At that stage, he was released pending the examination of his mobile phone, which uncovered a “significant number of messages indicative of the accused being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs”.

Ms Simpson said: “The earliest of these messages was dated April 1 2019.

“The accused had messaged 11 different individuals and also a group chat on WhatsApp.

“These messages variously involved the accused arranging to supply controlled drugs or requesting payment for drugs previously supplied.

‘Passing of cocaine within a relatively small group of friends’

“The messages make reference to the accused being at work while engaging in these discussions regarding transactions and meeting customers near Soul and Vovem.”

On January 19 this year, Clarkson was rearrested and, in interview, admitted supplying drugs to the people mentioned in the WhatsApp messages.

Ms Simpson said: “He claimed that he did not do this for financial gain but rather to fund his own habit.”

Paul Clarkson.

Clarkson, of Forest Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1 2019 and November 12 2020.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said the offence had not been committed on a “commercial” basis.

He added: “This involved the passing of cocaine within a relatively small group of friends.

“The quantity of drugs involved is relatively modest.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and reserved further mitigation until the next hearing.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence until next month.

