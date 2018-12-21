Aberdeen residents choose name for new community campus

The name for a long-awaited Aberdeen community facility has been announced.

The £6 million Tillydrone Community Campus is set to open to the public next month.

Aberdeen City Council decided to let the public christen it, with Hayton Campus and The Hayton Centre the other options.

Ross Grant, regeneration spokesman for Aberdeen City Council, said: “The Tillydrone Community Campus will perform an important role in the area by providing support and improve the quality of life for many residents, and it will also be a centre for fun and learning.

“The new community hub is one of several transformational events for Tillydrone, which are designed to help regenerate the area, to show it is a great place to live and work, including a new school and additional affordable housing.

“It is a very exciting chapter for the project and the local residents now that the name has been chosen and the work is almost finished.”

Councillor Alexander McLellan, who represents Tillydrone, said: “This is the name that the community has chosen and I welcome that decision.

“I look forward to the opening of the new facility next year and I’m sure it will be an asset to the community.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

The centre will bring together a host of different services, including community groups, as well as being a point of contact for council housing tenants and priority families outreach.

The campus will also include a creche, library and cafe, alongside a specialised unit for business start-ups and an activities hall that can be used for fitness.

The development, based on Hayton Road, was built in the place of a former shopping centre.

Work began on the site in November last year and the rebuild started in March.

The interior fit-out is still to be completed, but it is hoped this can be done by the end of next month.