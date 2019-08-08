‘Excellent’ north-east nursery given top marks by inspectors

A north-east nursery has been rated “excellent” by inspectors.

Strichen School Nursery, on North Street, had a visit from the Care Inspectorate on June 12 and got the best of six possible ratings for care and support. Operated by Aberdeenshire Council, the nursery can look after up to 20 children aged 3-4.

In a new report, inspectors said: “The service provided excellent care and support to children. Communication between staff, children and families resulted in a productive working partnership. Staff demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of children’s care needs, preferences and personalities.”

It added: “Staff had high expectations of children and approached individuals differently according to their knowledge of their abilities.

“Children’s achievements were celebrated through innovative ‘learning stickers’ and highly creative ‘star of the week’ posters created by their peers.”

One parent told inspectors: “I see positive changes in my child’s behaviour and attitude since starting nursery full-time.”

Another said: “I cannot fault the nursery staff and they always have time to talk if I feel I need to speak about my child.”