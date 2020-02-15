Former north-east striker in MND battle is proud of fundraising by children

A former north-east footballer battling a debilitating condition has told of his “pride” as his children gear up for a huge fundraising challenge.

Martin Johnston from Kingswells played as a striker for Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin City and Brechin during his career.

The 41-year-old father of two was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2018.

MND leads to muscles wasting away after a loss of nerve cells that control a range of functions like movement, speech and breathing.

Martin, who works as a structural designer, has been able to continue working since doctors confirmed he had the condition.

His children Calum, 11, and Sophie, 7, are doing their bit to highlight MND by taking part in the Gung-Ho 5K event at Castle Fraser in May.

Their bid has caught the imagination of their fellow pupils at Kingswells Primary School and a group of 50 children and parents will take on the inflatable assault course in the spring.

Martin said it was a “big shock” when medics told him and his wife Jenny he had the condition.

He said his children have taken on the challenge themselves and he is looking forward to cheering them on.

Martin said: “It was a big shock. I’d known something wasn’t right for a while. I had problems with my leg and I eventually got the diagnosis.

“It was a difficult one to take but our full force is about fighting. There’s a lot of hope that something comes along.

“I’m still able to walk unaided so in the grand scheme of things I am okay.

“The biggest thing on my mind is my wife and kids. I want to keep things as normal for them as possible.

“They’re the reason for the fundraising event. My son suggested the Gung-Ho event. I’m so proud of them and it will be great to do it.

“I’ll be watching and I’ll be cheering them on.”

All of the money raised on the day will go to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was set up by former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir.

The former lock was diagnosed with MND at the end of 2016.

Martin said the 6ft 6in rugby star is an “inspiration” as he faces his own fight against the disease.

He said: “I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from him and that’s why we’ve chosen the charity.

“I’m grateful to him for raising the profile and helping to highlight it,” he said.

Martin is looking to the future and is involved with a drugs trial to help find a new treatment for MND.

He said: “I’m taking part in a pilot study with Glasgow University and I hope something will come of that.

“I’ve kept the diagnosis quite quiet until we processed all of this but the support has been amazing.”

An online crowd funder for the Gung-Ho challenge in May has smashed its target of £1,500 with total currently standing at £4,590.

More information on the fundraiser can be found at justgiving.com/fundraising/kingswells-gung-ho