Ex-RGU principal handed £237k pay-off

A former Aberdeen university principal who resigned amid controversy has received a pay-off of more than £237,000, it has been revealed.

A “lessons learned review” was carried out into the departure of Professor Ferdinand von Prondzynski, who quit his role at Robert Gordon University in August.

It followed an investigation which found he had failed to declare he and vice-principal Gordon McConnell were business colleagues during Mr McConnell’s recruitment.

There was said to be concern among staff when it was revealed the pair were co-directors of a firm which owned a £12 million castle in Ireland.

It has since emerged Prof Prondzynski received a pay-off of £237,716, with the review having found the payment was made in compliance with university policy.

A report into the review also revealed, in determining the options available to the board, an options appraisal was “not documented”.

But it added that, based on the interviews conducted, the board did consider all the main alternative courses of action, with the preferred option chosen on the basis of being the “least cost” to the university.

The investigation panel also concluded the central allegation that there had been a failure to disclose the co-directorship at the time of the recruitment process was true.

But it was also satisfied there was no evidence that Mr McConnell had been appointed on anything other than his suitability for the role.

A number of recommendations have been made as part of the review into lessons learned.

These include that the university consider developing more “tailored guidance” which would make it easier to determine how to deal with anonymous allegations relating to senior members of staff.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

The review also recommended universities publish details of pay settlements relating to a principal-level as soon as possible after it has been agreed, and that an options appraisal for decisions about terms of departure be recorded in writing.

Mike Fleming, chair of the board of governors at the university, said: “The report confirms that the board of governors was rigorous in adhering to the university’s governance policies and procedures and following the Scottish Code of Good Higher Education Governance.

“As an institution we constantly seek to achieve excellence in governance and identify any areas our approach can be enhanced.

“We will embrace the recommendations in today’s report, working collaboratively with other Scottish universities to share good practice.”

The report showed it had become clear to both the board and former principal himself that only one course of action was available if a line were to be drawn under events.

It said the principal suggested that, for the good of the university, he was prepared to discuss departure.