Ex cop back in court over murder charge in Aberdeen

A former Aberdeen police inspector has appeared in court for a second time accused of murdering his wife.

Keith Farquharson, 60, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing the allegation.

Police were called to a property in Angusfield Avenue on the morning of August 29 after it emerged Alice Farquharson had died.

Her husband, whose general address was given as Aberdeen in court paperwork, also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Farquharson was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.