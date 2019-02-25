Ex-care home employee facing fitness to practise hearing over claims

A hearing is to take place after a care worker was accused of behaving inappropriately at a north-east nursing home.

Grzegorz Szweda was employed as a support worker at the Grove Care Home on Pluscarden Road, Elgin, in 2017 when several allegations emerged.

Now the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has said it will hold a four-day hearing to assess whether the allegations can be proved.

According to a new SSSC report, it is alleged that “while employed as a care assistant by Abbeyside Nursing Homes at the Grove, Elgin, Mr Szweda allegedly behaved inappropriately at work by failing to respect the dignity of residents.”

The report added: “It is also alleged you did not follow correct procedures, you used abusive language to colleagues and you were unreliable by failing to attend work.

“It is alleged your actions impair your fitness to practise because of your misconduct.”

According to the report, if the allegations are proved, Mr Szweda would have failed to comply with up to 10 sections of the SSSC code of conduct for social service workers.

The hearing is to take place at the SSSC’s offices in Dundee on March 4 for four days.

During the hearing, a fitness to practise panel will establish if the allegations are proved and, if so, if that amounts to impairing fitness to practise.

The panel would then decide if a sanction is necessary, such as issuing warnings, placing restrictions on activities, suspension from the SSSC register, or exclusion.

A spokeswoman for the home said: “We would confirm that Grzegorz is no longer an employee of our company.”

Mr Szweda told the Evening Express: “I worked at the care home between 2015 and 2017 and no longer work there.”